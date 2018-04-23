Seven people killed in separate accidents in West Bengal

Following the accident, police registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Following the accident, police registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Seven people were killed in four road accidents at separate places in West Bengal on Sunday. Sourav Kar, a 19-year-old college student, was killed when a speedy bus hit his bicycle at Tamluk in East Midnapore district. He was reported to have been hit while he was talking on his mobile phone while pedalling his bicycle. Police said Kar died on the spot.

Two men on a motorcycle died near Digha in East Midnapore when a bus hit them. One of the deceased was identified as Sandipan Malakar, a resident of Kolkata’s Bagbazar area. A speeding truck ran over a motorcycle and killed two people at Bishnupur in Bankura district. Another person was injured in the accident.

Two members a family from Kolkata’s Bagbazar died after their car collided with a truck on National Highway 6 near Uluberia in Howrah. Two of the deceased were identified as Pritam Saha, 42, and Shibam Saha, 5. The family was returning home from Kolaghat in East Midnapore when the truck hit their car.

Two women, Madhumita Saha and Satarupa Saha, were injured in the accident and were under treatment at a hospital in Uluberia.

