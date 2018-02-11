Seven die in accident at Nadia in West Bengal

Seven persons died when the battery-operated rickshaw (Toto) they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction at Chapra in Nadia late Friday. “It was a head-on collision… In all, nine people were travelling in the Toto, including the driver. While seven died, two are in the hospital. The truck was on way to Karimpur from Krishnanagar. Around 8 pm, it hit the Toto… the impact of the collision was such that five people died on spot. Two others were declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” said a police officer. The bodies are yet to be identified, said police.

