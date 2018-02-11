  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Seven die in accident at Nadia in West Bengal

"The truck was on way to Karimpur from Krishnanagar. Around 8 pm, it hit the Toto... the impact of the collision was such that five people died on spot. Two others were declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” said a police officer.

Kolkata | Published: February 11, 2018 2:05 am
Top News

Seven persons died when the battery-operated rickshaw (Toto) they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction at Chapra in Nadia late Friday. “It was a head-on collision… In all, nine people were travelling in the Toto, including the driver. While seven died, two are in the hospital. The truck was on way to Karimpur from Krishnanagar. Around 8 pm, it hit the Toto… the impact of the collision was such that five people died on spot. Two others were declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” said a police officer. The bodies are yet to be identified, said police.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 10: Latest News