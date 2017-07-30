Second fire in a month at Calcutta medical college, no casualty

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A FIRE broke out on Saturday at the maternity ward of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, triggering panic. Though, no casualty was reported in the incident, patients and their attendants were seen running towards the exit, almost creating a stampede-like situation, said sources.

Police said that around 12.05 pm, smoke was found emanating from an electric cable on the fifth floor of the hospital’s gynaecology ward. “The problem was repaired by 12.15 pm. No one sustained injuries or were trapped. Some patients, in panic, left the ward but returned later. One fire tender visited the spot,” said an official.

Sources said the hospital has set up a committee to probe the cause of the fire and other possible lapses. This is the second such incident in the hospital in the last one month. On June 30, a minor fire was reported in the dialysis department of the hospital.

