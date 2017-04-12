Scuffle between CPM-backed group and cops during march to Nabanna

A SCUFFLE ensued between members of CPM-affiliated State Coordination Committee of West Bengal and the police on Tuesday when the former took out a march to the state secretariat, Nabanna, in Howrah to demand an increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA). The members were allegedly stopped near the DM’s bunglow, where the scuffle broke out.

They alleged that some of the protesters were pushed to the ground by police. “It was a peaceful march that started from Howrah station. The police used force to stop us. Some of our members received injuries. The government must immediately increase the DA and bring our salary at par with that of the central government employees,” said general secretary of the committee Bijay Sankar Sinha.

Besides an increase in their DA, the members also pressed for a 13-point charter of demands. Later, the protesters met State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee at the Assembly and placed their demands before him. The march, however, disrupted traffic on Howrah Bridge and its adjoining roads. Traffic snarls were witnessed on Strand Road, M G Road and Central Avenue as well.

