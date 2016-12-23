Trinamool MP Kunal Ghosh’s interim bail extended

Saradha scam accused TMC MP Kunal Ghosh. (Source: PTI/file) Saradha scam accused TMC MP Kunal Ghosh. (Source: PTI/file)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday extended till February 2 the interim bail given to Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh, an accused in the multi-crore Saradha scam case.

A division bench comprising justices Ashim Kumar Roy and M M Banerjee extended bail to Ghosh, who had earlier been granted bail by this court on October 5. The division bench had granted interim bail till November 11, which was subsequently extended till December 23. Ghosh, who was suspended by the Trinamool Congress for alleged anti-party activities, was granted bail after more than two years in custody following his arrest by CBI.

The bench had directed that Ghosh would not leave the Narkeldanga Police Station jurisdiction except for attending court proceedings or meeting investigating officers. It had further directed Ghosh to meet the investigating officer once a week, and if necessary, gave CBI the liberty to call him to its office. During the hearing on Thursday, the CBI counsel did not object on grounds of no violation of the condition imposed by court.

Ghosh, a former editor of a vernacular daily, had become CEO of Saradha Media, an arm of the Saradha Group owned by Sudipta Sen. Ghosh was arrested on November 23, 2013 after the Saradha scam broke out in April.