Saradha Scam: Seven day extension expires today, Mukul yet to appear before CBI

With the seven-day extension granted to senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy to appear before the CBI in the Saradha scam case getting over on Wednesday, all eyes are now on Roy to see whether he will appear before the agency in Kolkata within the stipulated time.

Roy is currently in Delhi and sources close to him said he has no plans to return to Kolkata before Thursday. When contacted, Roy’s counsel Rajedeep Majumdar said, “I have not received any instruction from my client and am not sure when he plans to appear for questioning. He may seek an extension again.”

Sources in the CBI said that investigators may meet Roy in Delhi if he continues to evade appearance before the agency.

Alleging political vendetta by the Centre against the ruling Trinamool Congress, both the party and the Bengal government had moved the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking monitoring of the ongoing probe by the apex court and to impose restrain on the media “for selective leaks” by the agency. Majumdar, however, claimed that the state government’s petition before the Supreme Court has nothing to do with Roy’s interrogation by the CBI.

The CBI will send Roy a reminder if he failed to turn up by Wednesday. “We will remind him if he does not turn up at the CBI office here by tomorrow, the last date for his appearance,” a CBI source said. Roy, who was asked to appear before the CBI sleuths for interrogation last week, had sought extension for his appearance and the agency gave him time till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the agency on Tuesday recorded the statement of state Transport Minister Madan Mitra in Alipore Jail.

It also conducted raids in 19 locations in Bengal in connection with the scam. Raids were carried out in the residences and offices of the MPS chairman and other directors.

A CBI statement said that in MPS greenery case, searches were conducted at residences of the directors, including P Manna, Subrata Basu and Santanu Choudhury. The offices of MPS in Kolktata and Jhargram were also raided.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App