Saradha scam: ED attaches Lutyens flats of Matang Sinh

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) Thursday issued attachment orders for two flats in Lutyens, New Delhi, belonging to former Union minister Matang Sinh in connection with its probe into Saradha scam case.

The agency identified the assets as “7B and C, Doctor’s Lane, Gole Market” and said they have been provisionally attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The immovable assets belong to Sinh and his estranged wife Manoranjana, officials said. Sinh is currently in judicial custody.

“The value of attached immovable properties as on April, 2013, is worth approximately Rs 63 crore. However, the present market value of the properties is more than Rs 100 crore. Sinh and Manoranjana Sinh are facing trial in the money laundering case before the special court under PMLA at Kolkata,” the agency said in a press statement.

This is the fifth attachment order issued by the agency. ED has so far attached properties worth Rs 700 crore in the case.