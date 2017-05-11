Saradha, Rose Valley chit fund cases: ‘State, Centre making TV serial out of scams’

Surjya Kanta Mishra and Left Front Chairman Biman Bose during the rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: Subham Dutta) Surjya Kanta Mishra and Left Front Chairman Biman Bose during the rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: Subham Dutta)

CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra on Wednesday said that a television serial is going on over Saradha, Rose Valley and other chit fund scams conducted by both the state and central governments.

“Be it Saradha or Rose Valley chit fund scams, some Trinamool Congress leaders are getting arrested and some are getting bail. A serial is going on over these chit fund scams conducted by the Centre and state governments. Justice has not been done to the people who lost their hard-earned money. We want the money of these people to be returned immediately after seizing the properties of the culprits and auctioning them,” Mishra said while addressing party workers at Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

The CPM’s Kolkata District Committee on Wednesday organised a huge rally to mobilise support for Nabanna Abhijan (March to state secretariat) on May 22.

Shifting his focus to the Narada sting operation case, Mishra demanded immediate resignation of all TMC MLAs and MPs named in the CBI FIR.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to sack her ministers who have been accused in the case. But she should be questioned as well, along with her party leaders,” he said.

Mishra appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state.

“Do not respond to provocations from BJP and RSS. They want to incite communal tensions here. Do not fall prey to such tactics. I would urge you to maintain religion harmony and peace in your respective areas,” he said.

Mishra, who recently returned from a trip to Germany, lashed out at the Centre for making Aadhaar mandatory in a handful of government schemes.

“People in Germany were curious about the Aadhaar, and asked me why the government was so keen to introduce it everywhere. They wanted to know what was going on with the Aadhaar card,” he said.

