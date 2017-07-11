Saradha Chit Fund Scam: CBI questions Satabdi Roy

Sources said Roy (48) was a brand ambassador of the Saradha group. Sources said Roy (48) was a brand ambassador of the Saradha group.

The CBI on Monday questioned Trinamool Congress MP from Birbhum, Satabdi Roy, in connection with the Sarada chit fund case. Roy, an actor, was questioned at her residence in Kolkata for about an hour, sources said. “We wanted to question her, and as per her convenience, it was done at her residence. We will first work on the inputs given by her, and then decide our next course of action,” said an officer.

Sources said Roy (48) was a brand ambassador of the Saradha group. “She had promoted the brand, and had apparently taken money from the group,” said an officer. The main accused in the case, Sudipta Sen, had purportedly claimed in a letter to the CBI that Roy had been the brand ambassador of the Saradha group. He claimed to have paid her Rs 2 lakh per month for her role.

Sources said Sen had transferred about Rs 14 lakh to Roy’s account over a span of seven months. Roy had later claimed it was her fee for being the brand ambassador. Roy too had claimed she had only been a part of a puja inauguration and some press conferences hosted by the group. Roy was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi last year. She was also summoned by the CBI once.

Another actor-turned-politician and former Trinamool MP, Mithun Chakraborty, had also been questioned by the ED on May 15. He had claimed his relationship with the Saradha group had been professional, and that he had charged money for appearing in its advertisements. Claiming he had not been aware of the “intentions” of the group, he returned the money he had taken — Rs 1.20 crore — for endorsing it.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App