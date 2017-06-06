Sandeshkhali violence: Five persons held, more arrests likely: Police

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

FIVE PEOPLE were arrested in connection with the violence in Sandeshkhali area of North-24 Parganas which killed a Trinamool worker on Saturday.

All the accused — Joynal Molla, Zakir Gazi, Amin Molla, Hasim Molla and Satipul Molla — were arrested from Sandeshkhali on Sunday, a police officer said. It has been alleged that it was Joynal who shot at Trinamool member Nizamuddin Molla (35), who later died at a hospital. All five accused have been booked under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and under the Arms Act, sources said.

Police officers are continuing their raids in the area, and more arrests are likely to follow, they said. Tension still prevailed in the area, and a huge police force has been deployed to maintain law and order, sources said. Following Saturday’s violence, a few locals have left the area, they added.

“The situation is under control. But in order to build confidence among people, we have deployed police force in the area,” said a police officer. One person died while several persons were injured in a clash that took place between two groups at Jeliakhali village in Sandeshkhali. Sources said the two groups fought over a land dispute, and to take control of the area. Three persons, including a woman, sustained bullet injuries.

Over 15 others sustained injuries in the clash. Nearly 13 houses were torched, and a few vehicles damaged, by members of both groups.

