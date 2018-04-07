Run-up to panchayat polls TMC, Oppn trade charges amid Bengal violence

BJP supporters protest against violence ahead of panchayat polls in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) BJP supporters protest against violence ahead of panchayat polls in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

More than a year after Bhangar town in West Bengal witnessed violent protests against construction of a power grid, 19 people backed by the outfit that had spearheaded the agitation were attacked Friday, allegedly by TMC workers, when they went to the BDO’s office to file nomination for panchayat polls.

Violence over filing of nominations was also reported in Birbhum, Purulia and Murshidabad districts. CPM leader Basudeb Acharya was injured in a clash of CPM and TMC workers in Purulia.

Forty supporters of Jomi, Jibika, Poribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee (JJPOBRC), including 19 who were to file nominations, reached the BDO office in Bhangar II B block Friday. “We had informed the BDO beforehand that we would come. When we entered, in each of the rooms, apart from the BDO’s chamber, were 10-15 men, their faces covered. They attacked us,” said JJOBRC spokesman Mirza Hassan (37). He alleged that when the attack by “TMC goons” began, the BDO hid in his antechamber.

The committee members called police. “OC, Kashipur police station, arrived and took everyone to the police station,’’ he said. Police accepted a complaint from them in connection with the violence and then arrested three of their leaders, Sankar Das of CPI(ML) Red Star, Biswajit Hazra, and Amitabh Bhattacharya of Mazdoor Kranti Parishad.

OC Bishwajit Ghosh said, “We arrested them as there are cases of violence against them.’’

SP, Baruipur, Arijit Sinha said, “The three leaders are not from this area and had no business here. But that’s not why they were arrested. They were arrested because there were pending cases of violence against them.’’ He said police had registered a case in connection with the assault of one person at BDO’s office. “We have arrested a couple of TMC workers.”

Mirza, however, alleged that not one, but eight people were beaten up by “TMC goons and Arabul Islam’s men’’ — Islam is a former MLA and TMC strongman. Islam said the accusations are “nonsense’’. “We have not beaten up anyone. Their people have beaten up TMC workers,” he said.

CPI(ML)Red Star and JJPOBRC leader, Alik Chakraborty, who is in hiding, said, “I want to ask police, if they can arrest our leaders in pending cases of violence, why are Arabul’s men roaming free? Why are there no cases against them?” He added: “We have complained to Election Commission. But we have not received assurance from police or Election Commission that we will be able to file nominations.’’

Chakraborty is considered leader of the movement and has been charged under UA(P)A by the state government. “The OC told me to meet him at police station if I have anything to discuss. How can I go? I know they will arrest me. Public sentiment is against TMC and if we contest polls, we will win. They can’t let that happen. We don’t know if we will be able to file nominations. This is the kind of democracy Mamata Banerjee upholds.”

Commenting on the violence in the state, CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra accused TMC of “assaulting democracy.” State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged, “TMC is using police to stop our candidates from filing nominations.” Trashing the allegations, state minister Subrata Mukherjee said, “There are no attacks on the Opposition.”

