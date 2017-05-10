Rs 43 lakh in gold seized at Kolkata airport

The Air Intelligence Unit at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Monday arrested a passenger and seized gold bars worth around Rs 43 lakh. The passenger, Mohsin Ismail Khan, arrived from Abu Dhabi on an Etihad Airways flight. “Based on passenger profiling, he was caught. We recovered 1.5 kg gold from him,” said an official. The accused allegedly tried to exit the airport through the green channel.

