Rs 30-crore projects on cards to fight water shortage

With West Bengal suffering drought-likes situation last year and summer temperatures likely to be high, the state government is taking up measures to ensure adequate water supply in vulnerable districts like Purulia.

On Wednesday, Rajib Banerjee, the state Irrigation and Waterways minister, visited different parts of Purulia along with the chief engineer and other senior officials of the department to ensure tasks were completed on time. “The target we have set is to bring 35,000 acre of agricultural land under the irrigation project so that cultivation isn’t hampered,” said Rajib.

“The temprature regularly touches 52 degree celsius here.” The district is the most drought-prone in Bengal, with its

sub-tropical climate charachterised by high evaporation and low precipitation, said officials while adding that over the years average rainfall has also decreased.

In what officials said is the model that the government will follow in different districts, the department will be carrying out different projects, at a cost Rs 30 crore, including restoration of canals, repairing of embankments.

Officials added that previous measures taken by the government, under the ‘Vision 2020 plan’ include major piped water supply schemes such as the partially commissioned piped water supply schemes at Barasukhjhora in West Midnapore and the implementation of a thousand solar pump based piped water supply schemes in the area.

Officials of the department added that they had also created 88 check dams in Bankura and were working on 8 others, while the state government had also brought an additional 3 lakh acre area of agricultural land in the 2017-17 fiscal year in a bid to ensure that drought-prone areas of the district aren’t left to the mercy of the rains.

