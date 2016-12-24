Rs 3.86 crore seized from couple in Kolkata

INCOME-TAX officials on Friday seized Rs 3.86 crore in old currency notes from a couple in Kolkata. The couple, residents of Brabourne Road, were intercepted outside a public sector bank, where they had arrived to deposit the money, said sources.

“When asked about the source of the money, they could not produce any document… The man is a textile businessman,” said an official. Income-Tax officials also raided eight places in Kolkata and a businessman’s residence in Siliguri on Friday.

Officials said that till now, the Income Tax department has conducted raided 42 places across the state and seized around Rs 25 crore. Out of this, Rs 4.5 crore has been seized in new notes.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), meanwhile, conducted multiple enquiry operations at cooperative banks in Hooghly, Howrah as well as Nadia district, and detected alleged irregularities in deposits worth crores on Friday.

In Hooghly district, a four-member team of the agency visited the Chinsurah Central Cooperative Bank and asked the bank authorities to send them the identities of some of the account holders.

Official sources said the agency suspects irregularities in various accounts, and it also examined the papers of the bank’s 19 branches in the district.

Later, officials asked the bank to send them the Know Your Customer (KYC) details of account holders, who had deposited at least Rs 49 crore. The Chinsurah Central Cooperative Bank has had no elected chairman for the last two years.

Similar operations were carried out by the agency in Howrah and Nadia districts in order to check activities in suspected accounts, including those which have been dormant for some time now. The sleuths had visited at least half-a-dozen jewellers in Kolkata on Thursday.

They recovered some documents from traders, especially of sales, just before and after November 8 when demonetisation was announced by the Centre.

“Records of the jewellers show some back dated sales were made and even entries of sale and purchase was made in the name of fictitious customers. The investigations are going on,” said an official.

WITH PTI