Rotten meat racket: Two detained from Kolkata chicken shop

Kolkata Police on Monday detained two persons from Entally area in connection with the dead meat racket busted recently in Kolkata. Sources in the police said at around 9.50 am, police received a tip-off that meat of dead chickens was being sold at a shop in Beniapukur. Following this, police rushed to the spot and found the two accused — Md Jumman of Ismail Street and Md Munna of Entally — running the shop.

Police detained the duo and sent the meat for examination. Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials were informed too, police added. Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour police are still waiting for report from Forensic Science Laboratory where it was sent to confirm the quality of the meat seized in connection with the racket so far. “Once we receive the report, we will be able to disclose more details. We are grilling those who have been arrested in the case so far,” said Diamond Harbour SP Koteshwar Rao.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App