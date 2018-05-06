Rotten meat racket: Leftover meat at Alipore zoo regularly taken out, will verify purpose, says KMC

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police zeroed-in on a cold storage facility in Narkeldanga area where rotten meat was allegedly processed for sale. (Representational Image) Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police zeroed-in on a cold storage facility in Narkeldanga area where rotten meat was allegedly processed for sale. (Representational Image)

With police on the alert for suspicious activity in the wake of the rotten meat racket case that has gripped the state over the last month, a surprise check at the Alipore zoo revealed that someone has been packing away leftover meat to be used as feed for fish. KMC official in-charge of Health Atin Ghosh had led a team to inspect the Alipore Zoological Garden on Friday when the practice was noted.

“The zoo authorities told us that they require seven to eight kilograms of meat for feeding each carnivore. However, some meat is leftover. This is taken by a Salt Lake resident who had told zoo authorities that the meat would be used as fish feed. We have collected this person’s details. We are trying to get in touch with him to verify the claims,” said Ghosh

According to its director Ashish Kumar Samanta, the zoo hosts around 40 carnivores. “About 15 to 20 kg meat is leftover daily. The cleaning of the premises is outsourced to an agency and it is their people who take the leftover to dump it someplace. We just informed KMC officials about it so that they can check and ensure it is not being misused,” said Samanta, adding that the agency cleans the premises daily.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police zeroed-in on a cold storage facility in Narkeldanga area where rotten meat was allegedly processed for sale. Around 5 tonnes of rotten meat was processed here, said police.

Sharaffat Hossain, a Nadia resident who was earlier arrested, allegedly told police that he would source the carcass meat and supply to the cold storage facility. The owner of the facility, Biswanath Ghorai, was also arrested earlier.

They, however, are yet to reveal where all they had supplied the meat. “We suspect it was supplied to departmental stores and eateries but we are yet to come up with exact addresses,” said a senior police officer.

