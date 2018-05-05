Rotten meat case: Two more held

Congress activists demand punishment for those involved in the rotten meat case in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI Photo) Congress activists demand punishment for those involved in the rotten meat case in Kolkata on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Two more persons were arrested Friday in connection with the rotten meat case, bringing the total number of arrests to 13. Mohammad Akhlaq and Sikander Sheikh were nabbed from Budge Budge area in South 24 Parganas. As per police, they are known to Biswanath Ghorai, who was arrested on Thursday. “Reports are awaited,” said SP (Diamond Harbour) Koteshwar Rao. During investigation, they have learnt that a few packets of rotten meat were allegedly supplied across the border. Member, mayor-in-council (health), Atin Ghosh conducted a surprise inspection and collected samples from noted fast-food restaurant chains.

“We have found industrial ice and metallic turmeric in some shops, which were destroyed immediately as consumption is harmful,” said Ghosh. The Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) too visited eateries under their jurisdiction. Several restaurants in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas were sealed by after poor quality raw materials were found.

‘Release white paper on racket’

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury on Friday asked the state government to release a white paper on the rotten meat supply case and demanded a court-monitored probe into the matter. Congress workers on Friday staged a protest outside the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) office in Esplanade and slammed the state government for its failure to check the racket.

Addressing party workers, Chowdhury said, “If the state government has minimum responsibility towards the people of the state, then it must release a white paper on the dead animal meat supply racket. According to the investigation, it has been found out that such meat was supplied to neighbouring states and countries like Nepal… The state government should either demand a CBI probe or initiate a court-monitored probe into this.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App