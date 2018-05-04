Rotten meat case: One more held, Opposition slams KMC

Protesters burn an effigy as part of the demonstration. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Protesters burn an effigy as part of the demonstration. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

A key accused in the rotten meat racket was arrested from Garia in South 24 Parganas, police said. He is suspected to have procured and supplied unfit meat to restaurants and markets. SP (Diamond Harbour) Koteshwar Rao said Biswanath Ghorai (52) alias Bishu was arrested by the Special Investigation Team near Garia railway station on Wednesday evening. “So far, 11 people have been arrested,” said Rao. As part of the racket, the accused would collect carcasses from dumpyards and treat the meat using chemicals such as formaldehyde to preserve it. They would store the meat in freezers and supply it to eateries and markets.

Police sources said Ghorai would collect the meat and process it. He also had direct interaction with restaurants and markets and would supply it to them. He had informers who would tell him about dead animals and where they have been dumped. Sources further said Ghorai has confessed to supplying rotten meat to establishments in Manicktala, Tala, Taratala and other areas. The duration of Ghorai’s involvement with the racket is not yet known. He was allegedly on the run since the day police raided a cold storage in Narkeldanga and seized tonnes of carcasses and rotten meat.

The police have added section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC to the case. Earlier, the case had been registered under sections 272 (Adulteration of food intended for sale) and 273 (sale of noxious food ) of the IPC and under Section 59 (selling unsafe food) of the Food Standard Act. The addition was made after police reportedly discovered that the racket was much bigger than they had initially suspected. Bidhannagar police, who have arrested 8 people for supplying rotten meat, are on the lookout for Kausar Dhali, another key suspect.

The state consumer affairs department is also preparing a detailed report, which will soon be submitted at Nabanna soon. The state government has directed all police stations in the metropolis and surrounding districts to keep a watch on sale of meat in their areas, officials said. The matter first came to light on April 19, when two persons were arrested from Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas for collecting rotten meat from carcasses after locals alerted police.

‘How was govt not aware of such activity?’

The BJP and the Congress on Thursday hit the streets to protest against the state government and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for their alleged failure to check the supply of rotting meat to departmental stores and restaurants. While the BJP took out a protest rally outside the KMC office, the Congress took out a protest rally in Moulali. BJP workers held posters and placards which condemned the supply of rotten meat to restaurants. They also shouted slogans against the KMC for its failure to check the illegal activity.

A local BJP worker said, “The KMC has failed to check this racket which has affected a large number of people. How come the state government was not aware of such an activity which was going on under its nose? Both the KMC and the state government did not do anything to put an end to this activity. It is very unfortunate.”

Lashing out at the protesters, Mayor-in-Council (Health) Atin Ghosh said, “Rather than doing politics over the issue, if the Opposition walks on the street to make people aware of the matter, it will be much better.”

