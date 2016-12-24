Roopa Ganguly in hospital with brain blood clot, stable

Roopa Ganguly Roopa Ganguly

BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha, Roopa Ganguly, was on Friday admitted to AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake with a small brain haematoma (blood clot). A statement by the hospital said she was “stable and under observation”.The BJP, however, alleged that her condition was a fallout of an incident on May 22, when Ganguly was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress supporters at Ishwaripur village in Kakdwip while returning to Kolkata.

“She was admitted in the district hospital with head injuries and diagnosed with multiple blood clots in her brain,” said a BJP leader. Sources said Ganguly’s family members took her to hospital after she complained of partially disturbed vision. She is in the ICU, they added.

The BJP leader was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in October after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned. She is also chief of the BJP women’s wing in the state.