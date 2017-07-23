Rain lash WB: Rivers swell above danger mark, but no flood threat; more showers likely in next 24 hours

At Kolkata Armed Police Headquarters in Alipore on Saturday. (Express/Subham Dutta) At Kolkata Armed Police Headquarters in Alipore on Saturday. (Express/Subham Dutta)

Heavy rain lashed districts in southern and western districts of the state since Friday night, leading to waterlogging at several places. The downpour caused several rivers to rise above the danger mark, but the authorities have ruled out any immediate flood threat. As per Met officials, in Kolkata, the maximum rainfall of 65.5 mm was recorded in Patuli. Behala recorded 56.39 mm of rain, Joka recorded 50.40 mm, New Alipore 50.29 mm, Ballygunj 33.27 mm, Ultadanga 30.99 mm, Dhapa 5.9 mm and New Market recorded 25.9 mm of rainfall.

Burrabazar, Tollygunj and College Street were some of the areas that reported heavy rainfall too, they added.

“It is due to cyclonic circulation and low pressure over north-west Bay of Bengal that the state is witnessing such heavy rains. Sunday will also be a rainy day. South Bengal will receive heavy rainfall and we are also expecting moderate rain in Kolkata. From Monday, the situation may improve a little,” said G K Das, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

In south Bengal, Birbhum was reported to have been badly hit by rains with various areas remaining inundated. Rivers like Bakeshewar, Chandrabhaga, Shal and Kopai are flowing above the danger mark. Shal even inundated parts of National Highway-60, said officials, who added that there was no immediate flood-like situation. “There is no flood-like situation currently. Our control room is operating 24X7. I was personally there to monitor the situation. We have alerted Damodar Valley Corporation and other dams to not release any water further without our permission. As a precautionary measure, holidays of all the people who are associated with flood management have been suspended till October 31,” said Irrigation Minister Rajib Banerjee.

Birbhum district administration has also issued warnings as a precautionary measure. “Boats have been kept on stand by. Relief materials have been stocked at all BDO offices,” said District Magistrate P Mohan Gandhi. In coastal areas like Digha and Tajpur, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till the situation improves, said officials. Over the next two days, Birbhum, Purulia, Digha and Burdwan are likely to receive maximum rainfall.

Sources said a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Gangetic West Bengal over the next 24 hours that will lead to heavy downpour. “We are now approaching the peak monsoon period and rainfall will get progressively heavier,” said a Met official.

