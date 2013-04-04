Rights panel asks police to probe,also sets up own inquiry

The West Bengal State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday took a suo motu cognizance of the death of 22-year-old Sudipta Gupta,a SFI student leader,during Tuesdays protest in Kolkata and sought a report from Kolkata Police.

In a letter sent to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar,the commission asked the police to conduct an inquiry into the death of the student leader who died while being taken by the police to jail on a bus.

The commission has directed the police to conduct the probe by an officer not below the rank of an Additional Commissioner of Police and submit the findings to within seven days.

It has been alleged that Sudipta died after he was brutally beaten up by policemen,a claim denied by the police who termed it as a freak accident where the youth fell from the lamp and his head banged against the lamp post.

Moreover,a simultaneous inquiry will be conducted by an Additional Director General of Police rank officer attached to the commission into the circumstances that led to the death of the student.

The second report will also have to be submitted within a week. The commission will then consider the two reports and recommend necessary action.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App