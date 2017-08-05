Retired inspector arrested in cheating case

A retired inspector of Meghalaya Police, Anjan Chakraborty, was arrested on Friday by Kolkata Police in a cheating case. “He was involved in a case of cheating a businessman by pretending to be a Kolkata Police officer. He was earlier working in Meghalaya Police, and had also worked in CBI,” said DC (Port) Syed Waqar Raza. Chakraborty was nabbed from Sadar police station area in Shillong.

Officers said the accused was arrested under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) 419 (cheating by personation) , 420 (fraud) , 467- 468 (forgery of valuable security and documents), 471 (using forged document as genuine) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Sources said he is also involved in cheating cases in states such as Meghalaya.

The victim had lodged a complaint at Ekbalpur police station on July 19. “He would also promise that businessmen would get loans approved in their name, and would take lakhs of rupees as a fee. After receiving the money, he would stop all communication with the person,” said an officer.

