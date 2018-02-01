Release white paper on black money seizure after note ban, CM Mamata Banerjee tells Centre

Mamata Banerjee at a press meet on Wednesday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Mamata Banerjee at a press meet on Wednesday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

A day ahead of the Union Budget, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the Centre to publish a white paper to show how much black money has been seized after demonetisation, while also saying that West Bengal suffered a lot due to hasty implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“We were not against GST, but we were against its hurried implementation. It deviated from its original plan and our state suffered a lot due to its hasty implementation. Lots of workers in various sectors are losing their jobs due to this. This has come after demonetisation, which has also harmed the common people. I think people have the right to know how much black money has been seized following demonetisation and the Centre must publish a white paper in this regard. The Union Budget Session is the ideal time to do so,” Mamata said while addressing the media at the state Legislative Assembly after state Finance Minister Amit Mitra tabled the 2018-19 budget.

Mamata also asked why the Centre had not fully met the states’ burden at the time of implementation of the GST.

The chief minister also claimed that the Centre will present an “election budget” on Thursday keeping in view Lok Sabha elections next year. “The central government will deliver an election budget tomorrow keeping in mind the next year’s Lok Sabha election. People of the country know how the central government has functioned in the last four years. So this year they might present a different budget. However, we never present an election budget. Our budget is always for the people and the poor. Our government will never present an anti-people budget,” Mamata said.

The CM further said that devolution of central funds to the states had been deferred from the first day to the middle of the month.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App