Red sanders smuggling case: Former air hostess arrested

The Andhra Pradesh Police, with the help of the West Bengal CID, arrested former air hostess and model Sangeetha Chatterjee (27) from her Kolkata residence on Tuesday night for her alleged involvement in a red sanders smuggling case.

“Andhra police, who were in Kolkata since March 11, with assistance of CID arrested Sangeetha Chatterjee under section 379 (theft) of IPC and sections of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Act, Wildlife Protection Act and Biological Diversity Act. She is a resident of Surya Toran Apartments in Garia,” said DIG (CID-Operations) Nishat Pervez. The team took Chatterjee to Tirupati by flight on Wednesday morning.

According to CID sources, Chatterjee had been arrested by Andhra Police in May 2016, when they had seized 2 kg of gold and half kg platinum from a UCO Banks locker in her name, besides the original deed of four flats she owned here. However, she was granted interim bail by the Alipore police court, which directed her to appear before the designated court in Chittoor on May 18, 2016, a condition she did not fulfil. “She has been charged with expanding the smuggling network not only in India but also in China and Japan. According to police sources, Sangeetha is wanted in at least in four cases in Pakala, Yadamarri and Chittoor police stations in the last three years. She was arrested in Kolkata in May last year. After a local court granted her bail, she went absconding. Despite six legal summonses, she did not appear in court. In December, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against her,” said a CID official.

Chatterjee is considered a close associate of notorious red sanders smuggler Markondan Lakshman alias Lakshman Dange alias Tamang, who is lodged in a Madanapalle prison in Chittoor since February last year.

