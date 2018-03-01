Ready to support CPM if they nominate Sitaram Yechury, says Adhir Chowdhury

CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Express Photo) CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Express Photo)

The state Congress on Wednesday repeated that it was ready to support the CPM if it nominated party general secretary Sitaram Yechury as their Rajya Sabha candidate from West Bengal.

The state has to send five candidates to the Rajya Sabha. While the ruling TMC can send four candidates to the Upper House based on its strength in the state Assembly, a Left-Congress alliance could clinch in the fifth seat. Election to the five Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled to be held on March 23.

“Given the experience of Sitaram Yechury, we wanted to re-elect him to the Upper House last time. But, the central leadership of his own party had objected to it. If he is re-nominated this time, we will extend our support,” said state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury at a press conference.

“We had never had any inhibition in saying that we had formed an electoral alliance with the CPM in 2016. But their central leadership has not approved of carrying it ahead and had decided to pull out of it,” he said.

Chowdhury said that if Yechury is not nominated then there could be an independent candidate. “After the tie-up was broken by the CPM, we have noticed a steady rise of the BJP in the state. Therefore, I believe that an electoral alliance is inevitable to stop the growth of communal forces in Bengal. So, I think both the Congress and the CPM should settle for an independent candidate. If both the Congress and the CPM come to a consensus over the candidate, it will send a positive message,” he added.

Chowdhury said that he was ready for an informal discussion with the CPM on this issue. “We are ready to do this for the sake of the welfare of the state and I believe all of us should come out of petty politics,” he said.

Before the press conference, Chowdhury chaired a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party at the Assembly. “It was decided that a list of probable names of independent candidates for the Rajya Sabha will be sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi,” said a Congress MLA, who was present at the meeting. He also said that it was decided that the party would not take any support from the Trinamool.

Meanwhile, sources said that TMC is likely to contest all the five Rajya Sabha seats.

