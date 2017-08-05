‘Rape, murder of 62-year-old’: Calcutta HC seeks medical report, probe status from police

Calcutta High Court asked the state police to place before it the medical report of the Sandeshkhali rape victim and also the status of its investigation into the case within two weeks. Calcutta High Court asked the state police to place before it the medical report of the Sandeshkhali rape victim and also the status of its investigation into the case within two weeks.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the state police to place before it the medical report of the Sandeshkhali rape victim and also the status of its investigation into the case within two weeks, said BJP women’s wing in Asansol, Priyanka Tibrewal. The court was hearing a PIL filed by Tibrewal, who had urged the HC to take up suo motu the case of rape and murder of the 62-year-old woman in North-24 Parganas.

On July 4, the woman was allegedly gangraped after she protested against consumption of liquor outside her hotel at Sandeshkhali. The miscreants had allegedly inserted iron rods in her private parts. She later succumbed to her injuries.

“The court has sought the medical report and also the investigation report in the case. Police have tried to cover up the case as the miscreants are Trinamool Congress goons. This is a case of gangrape and the brutality shows that it is not possible for only one person to do such a thing,” said Tibrewal, who had moved the court on Thursday.

