Raniganj-Asansol violence: Four-member central BJP delegation to visit, send report

Two persons were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured during Ram Navami celebrations. (File) Two persons were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured during Ram Navami celebrations. (File)

A four-member central BJP delegation will, on Sunday, visit the Raniganj-Asansol region in West Burdwan, which witnessed communal violence triggered during Ram Navami processions.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu told The Indian Express the team will be led by party national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hossain, with BJP MPs O P Mathur, V D Ram and Roopa Ganguly as the members. It will arrive in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

“The delegation will visit violence-hit areas to take stock of the situation. They would also talk to victims and submit a report to our national president Amit Shah on the ground reality,” Basu said.

Two persons were killed and several policemen injured in violent clashes between two communities in Raniganj and Asansol areas.

On Thursday, Union minister and BJP Asansol MP Babul Supriyo and state party Mahila Morcha chief Locket Chatterjee were prevented by the police from visiting the areas as Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed.

Asked to comment on what the delegation will do if it is stopped by police, Basu said, “We will then decide what will be our next move. The police should allow some of our members to visit the areas. However, we will try to go there and talk to victims.”

Reacting to the proposed visit, CPI(ML) general secretary Partha Ghosh said, “The visit of the BJP central team in Asansol will further vitiate the social and political atmosphere. This team should not be allowed to visit the area. We want to know from the state administration how many criminal thugs have already been arrested. What actions have been taken against the inept officials who are primarily responsible for the failure of the law and order situations in the state?”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App