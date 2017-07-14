Ranchi income tax commissioner held

The CBI had conducted raids at 23 locations in Kolkata and Ranchi on Wednesday. The raids at Dutta’s Salt Lake apartment had continued till 3 am. The CBI had conducted raids at 23 locations in Kolkata and Ranchi on Wednesday. The raids at Dutta’s Salt Lake apartment had continued till 3 am.

The CBI on Thursday arrested Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Ranchi, Tapas Kumar Dutta after recovering around Rs 3.7 crore in cash from his apartment during a raid. According to CBI sources, he was produced before court in Ranchi and has been remanded to four days police custody.

“So far, cash worth approximately Rs 3.7 crore has been recovered along with 6.6 kg gold. Some incriminating documents including papers related to a flat worth Rs 4 crore have also been found during the search at his premises and from a locker of the accused,” said an official. Sources said officials are scrutinising the seized documents.

The CBI had conducted raids at 23 locations in Kolkata and Ranchi on Wednesday. The raids at Dutta’s Salt Lake apartment had continued till 3 am.

“Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Ranchi, while functioning as such during 2016 and 2017, entered into a conspiracy with other accused including other income tax officials, businessman, CA and infamous entry operators for getting income tax files of their different assessee companies transferred from Kolkata/Haaribagh to Ranchi for providing undue favour to those assesses, who have been charged with heavy tax liability in lieu of huge bribe. It was further alleged that the principal commissioner of income tax, Ranchi, issued favourable orders in the case of private companies, who already paid huge bribe, which has allegedly been stashed with a private person,” says a statement issued by CBI.

The agency had registered a case against Dutta and others, following which raids were carried out. They were booked under charges of criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The names of other accused in the case are Arvind Kumar, additional CIT Ranchi, Ranjeet Kumar Lal ITO (Tech), Shri Ganguly ITO, CA Pawan Maurya, Biswanath Agarwal, Santosh Chowdhury alias Santosh Shah, Aakash Agarwal, Vinod Agarwal and Arvind Agarwal. Raids took place in eighteen residential and office premises of the accused in Kolkata, and five places in Ranchi.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App