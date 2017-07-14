Rajarhat: Bank manager arrested for fraud

On Wednesday, Bidhannagar Police had summoned Gandhi to cyber police station in Rajarhat for questioning in connection to the case. After being grilled, he was arrested and booked under sections 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating On Wednesday, Bidhannagar Police had summoned Gandhi to cyber police station in Rajarhat for questioning in connection to the case. After being grilled, he was arrested and booked under sections 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating

THE MANAGER of a nationalised bank was arrested on Wednesday after it came to light that during his tenure, the PAN card number of an account holder was used to open a new account, where Rs 7 lakh was deposited in old notes after the Centre had banned Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes in November, last year.

He has been identified as Madhusudan Gandhi (41), a resident of Andhra Pradesh. “He is the manager of Karnataka Bank’s Palm Beach Road branch in Navi Mumbai. He was the manager of the bank’s Rajarhat branch when demonetisation was announced. During his tenure, an account was fraudulently opened using the complainant’s PAN number and money was deposited there. The complainant came to know about this only after he received a mail from the income tax department,” said DC (DD) Santosh Pandey.

On Wednesday, Bidhannagar Police had summoned Gandhi to cyber police station in Rajarhat for questioning in connection to the case. After being grilled, he was arrested and booked under sections 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating),120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

Police said on May 11, Santosh Sharma — a resident of Lake Town — lodged a complaint alleging that he had received a mail from the I-T department on February 10, stating that Rs 7.06 was deposited in his bank account.

“Later, Sharma came to know that a current account was opened at Karnataka Bank’s Rajarhat branch by using his PAN number. Suspecting that someone else had opened the account in his name and deposited the money, he lodged a police complaint,” said a police officer.

Gandhi’s alleged role in the case is being investigated, he added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App