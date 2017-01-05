Railways disrupted due to protests across West Bengal

The Eastern Railways issued a statement saying that train services were affected in West Bengal on Wednesday. TMC workers had blocked rail tracks in different parts of the state in the protest.

“Train services in different sections of Howrah division were affected today due to obstructions at different stations for different time periods on non-Railway causes,” said the statement. Train movements were obstructed at Singur, Seoraphuli-Tarakeswar section from 10 am till noon, and at Dankuni, between Bandel and Bansberia stations from 11 am to 11.30 am and on the Katwa section as well. In the evening, train movement was obstructed at Rishra station and Srerampore station.