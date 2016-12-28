Railways asking state to fund all projects unacceptable: Subhendu Adhikar

Minister Suvendu Adhikari (right) with Transport Secretary Alapan Bandhyopadhyay in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul Minister Suvendu Adhikari (right) with Transport Secretary Alapan Bandhyopadhyay in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul

STATE TRANSPORT Minister Subhendu Adhikari on Tuesday termed as “unacceptable” the Railways’ recent diktat, asking the state government to fund all ongoing and upcoming projects in the suburban system as well as the Metro. Sources said last week, the government had received a letter from the Railways Works Planning Directorate, which not only asked it to take financial responsibility of all projects but also alleged that the Railways had incurred losses worth around Rs 15,000 crore due to delays in works. The letter, addressed to the state chief secretary, transport secretary and urban development secretary, also mentioned that the state should take responsibility for the rehabilitation of encroachers on its land, sources said.

“We will ask the Railways to withdraw its decision. The Centre earns revenue worth crores in terms of freight from the state, and now it is trying to burden the state financially, which is certainly not acceptable,” Adhikari said. “This is a policy matter. Our chief minister is out of the state, once she is back, we will respond,” he said.