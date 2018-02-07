Raids at Bharati Ghosh’s flats: Police is after her like a dog, say BJP, Cong as they take on TMC

Money recovered during the raid on three apartments in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express photo) Money recovered during the raid on three apartments in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express photo)

THE RAIDS at the houses of former West Midnapore SP Bharati Ghosh, in connection to an extortion case, is gradually taking on a political colour with BJP and Congress on Tuesday accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of targeting the retired IPS officer.

“Police is after her like a dog, definitely she has something that is keeping Trinamool under pressure. The way TMC is reacting… it shows Bharati Ghosh has a lot of explosive files that can land them in trouble. It is being speculated she knows hidden facts about the death of Maoist leader Kishanji in an encounter in November 2011,” claimed state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

When asked if BJP is ready to induct Bharati, Ghosh said: “Our doors are open, we welcome all.” “We have not asked anyone to join our party. It is only from the media that we are getting the news that Bharati Ghosh is joining our party. But if she wishes to join the party, then we will have to look into her request and decide,” he later told mediapersons.

“Whatever she has done as a police officer, it was done at the instruction of TMC government. She was considered to be the TMC district president of West Midnapore,” he added.

In reply, Trinamool general secretary Partha Chatterjee said, “The cat is out of the bag. What Dilip Ghosh is saying and BJP’s stand on it shows a government officer wasn’t doing her job. All disturbing elements are going… this is beneficial not only to TMC but to the people of Bengal.”

Congress’ Kolkata general secretary, Om Prakash Mishra, alleged the government is blatantly misusing administrative machinery for its political interests. Governance in the state has been a casualty of TMC’s political interest, he added.

“The entire episode related to the misuse of Bharati Ghosh’s position as West Midnapore SP must be seen in this respect. Now, it appears they have fallen apart. The Mamata administration is attempting to settle scores with her. There may be some truth with regard to the allegations, but the way the matter is being handled testifies that the administration is approaching the situation in a high-handed manner,” Mishra said.

“TMC was earlier misusing her position, now, it’s misusing its administration against her,” he added. Last Thursday, the CID, accompanied by local police, had raided the premises of 12 police officers considered close to Ghosh as part of its probe into an extortion case. Officers have recovered Rs 60 lakh, 2-kg gold and several deeds to land and properties.

While sources said three of Ghosh’s houses in Kolkata were among those raided, the CID had denied this, despite officers being spotted outside properties the same day. On Tuesday, too, the CID raided three more premises and claimed to have recovered Rs 2 crore.

The CID had arrested Bimal Ghorai, a gold trader, and Raj Mangal Singh — the alleged caretaker of one of Ghosh’s properties. It had also summoned the proprietor of a CA firm, which has rented Ghosh’s property in Tollygunge. Ghosh and her husband, meanwhile, have moved Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe into the alleged illegal raids on the properties.

Known to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh had been transferred as West Midnapore SP on December 25, last year — a day after Sabang bypoll results were announced. Though the seat was won by TMC, sources said local leaders were displeased by the rise in BJP’s vote share, resulting in the transfer.

Her closeness to former TMC leader Mukul Roy, who had joined BJP, also didn’t go well with the party. After her transfer, she had taken voluntary retirement from service.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App