Pvt bus operators plan safety campaign, West Bengal govt mulls breathalyser test for drivers

The bus in the canal. (Express Archive) The bus in the canal. (Express Archive)

Private bus operators are planning to launch an awareness campaign across the state on issues such as “road racing” and the use of mobile phones by bus drivers while behind the wheel.

The initiative has been taken up by Joint Council of Bus Syndicate (JCBS) in wake of the recent accident in which a bus fell off the Balighat bridge into a canal connected to the Bhagirathi. While the toll on Tuesday was 42, a senior police officer on Wednesday said one more body has been recovered. The victim has allegedly been identified as Rishikesh Sharma (30), a daily wage earner. Some passengers on the bus had claimed the driver had been talking on his mobile phone prior to the accident.

The South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) and North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) have already issued notices banning the use of mobile phones by drivers while on the job.

Speaking with The Indian Express, JCBS general secretary Tapan Banerjee said, “A lot of lives depend on the driver. It’s not just those who are in the bus, but also others who are on the road. I think imposing fines or punishment cannot ensure safety till people are made aware. Private buses don’t have CCTV cameras, so it is difficult to prove if someone is on the phone or not. Hence, we have planned an awareness campaign from the first week of February.”

Sources said leaflets in Bengali with the message ‘Don’t use mobile phone while driving’ have already been printed, and will soon be pasted in all private bus cabins. Bus operators will also hit the streets and conduct campaigns to ensure drivers follow the rules strictly.

Official sources said state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with the bus operators and assured them of all support for their campaign. \Meanwhile, the SBSTC and NBSTC are also planning to use breathalysers to test whether drivers of government buses are inebriated before they begin their shift, especially at night. Sources said the government is also trying to assign drivers to depots near their homes, reducing the need for them to call home.

SBSTC chairman Tomonash Ghosh said, “We are placing CCTVs at depots to ensure drivers do not have cell phones on buses. If anyone is found guilty, we will suspend him and impose fines. Same punishment will be given in case of a drunk driver. We are bringing in breath analysers to check whether drivers are inebriated before they board a bus. Many drivers work at a long distance from their family. This causes anxiety and forces them to call their family while driving. We will draw up a list and place them in depots near their homes.”

NBSTC chairman Mihir Goswami said, “We issued a memo yesterday to remind drivers of do’s and dont’s. Use of mobile phone is strictly prohibited while driving but is not enforced. If we receive any complaints, after an enquiry, disciplinary action will be taken.”

When contacted, a senior transport department official said drivers who break the rules would have to face departmental action in addition to police action.

“If any drivers are found using a phone while driving, they will have to face departmental action as well as police action,” the official said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, lambasted Opposition parties on Wednesday during a core committee meeting of the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata for “instigating violence” in Murshidabad.

“Go and check who attacked police and burnt vehicles after the accident. Some political parties are behind it. The accident happened because of the driver’s mistake… Hooliganism and taking the law into one’s hands will not be allowed. I have asked the police to take action,” she said.

State Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury said, “Anything happens, she blames Congress. Before the panchayat polls, this is an excuse to arrest Congress workers.”

