Protest against Howrah-Bishnupur DMU project: 5 injured, TMC office gutted

Five persons were injured and a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office and two vehicles were torched in Hooghly’s Goghat block after local residents objected to the laying of railway tracks close to a water body. Work on a railway project site was later suspended pending further discussion.

The work on the Howrah-Bishnupur DMU project required lines close to a water body.

The residents, however, wished it to be closer to a road. Local TMC workers rushed to the spot to convince villagers in the morning after they intervened at the project site. However, the situation soon spiralled out of control. A contingent of police and RAF was deployed at the spot.

