The security directorate has proposed a detailed structure for a dedicated security wing for Union Railways Minister Mamata Banerjee to the West Bengal government for the approval of the Union home ministry.

The move follows the home ministry asking the state government to deploy a dedicated security team for Banerjee,citing laxity in her security arrangements during a Lalgarh meeting in August. However,the security directorate has been told that Banerjee wants Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to be deployed as she feels unsafe with state police security personnel.

The RPF does not usually provide security to the minister,but for Banerjee,the security structure has been revised after taking an RPF team within the security wing. However,confusion prevails in both the security directorate of the state and in the RPF as to how the RPF will be deployed in the security wing and who will give the operational commands for the RPF personnel if there is an emergency. A senior RPF official said,We are yet to set up the structure since we were never deployed earlier for VIP security. However,we held a meeting with the state security directorate and we have started working out the structure. We have received an order from the ministry that RPF personnel have to be present in the security wing of the minister.

Banerjees office has communicated to the Union home ministry that the minister feels unsafe with state security and wants RPF personnel with her,the official added.

AK Maliwal,director,security,said,A meeting was held last month with RPF officials. They have their limitations so far as providing security to a VIP is concerned. We have planned the structure for the security wing,which has been sent to the MHA for approval. Banerjee is entitled to Z+ security.

Mamata all for Singur

*Two days before she is going to hold a rally in Singur,Union Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she had not forgotten Singur and it always remains in her priority list while inaugurating new projects. I dont forget the people with whom I take part in a movement. Hence the Kishan Vision Project,the first of it’s kind will be started in Singur soon, she said.

