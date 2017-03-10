Promoting religious intolerance: Monitor madrasas, Christian schools, says Dilip Ghosh

Begal BJP Dilip Ghosh (File Photo) Begal BJP Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday criticised the government’s move to issue showcause notice to around 100 private schools for allegedly promoting religious intolerance. He suggested the government instead monitor madrasas and Christian missionary schools. On Wednesday, education minister Partha Chatterjee had said in the Assembly that some schools run by private trusts like Sarada Shishu Tirtha, Saraswati Shishu Mandir and Vivekanada Vidya Vikas Parishad were issued a notice. These organisations have a network of over 350 schools having about 60,000 students in the state. They are supposedly influenced by the RSS-affiliated Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan.

What else is making news:

“We have asked these 125 schools to explain why they have deviated from the state curriculum… will shut them down if there is no satisfactory explanation,” the minister had said. Criticising him, Ghosh said, “These schools do not flout government norms and maintains guidelines prescribed by either state or education boards. The Left government did not grant permission to these schools during its rule. Primary schools do not require a permission from the government. The TMC government took huge donations from about 10 to15 such schools and gave them permission. Now they have decided to withdraw the permission,” he said.

He alleged, “There are some madrasas and Christian missionary schools, which have been promoting anti-national activities. In such schools, the life of and work of great Indian personalities are not taught. Those schools do not teach Indian history to its students. They promote foreign language, histories of other countries and its cultures. The state should consider ordering a crackdown on these schools otherwise soon they will start producing members of SIMI, ISIS, Jamaat-e-Islami, and al-Qaeda.”

Reacting to this, Partha Chatterjee told The Indian Express: “Those who are not educated enough are speaking like this. If any such academic institution is found where such anti-national activities are going on, then we will close them down.”

Dilip Ghosh, State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, religious intolerance, State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on religious intolerance, Dilip Ghosh slams West Bengal government, indian express news