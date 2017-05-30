Princep Ghat: Three held for ‘assaulting’ police officer

Three persons were arrested early on Monday morning for allegedly creating ruckus inside South Port police station at Princep Ghat. The arrested persons were identified as Titas Banerjee (36) from Jodhpur, Ipsita Sengupta (26) from Garfa and Tapan Nandi (52) from Jadavpur. Police said the three, around 1 am, arrived at the police station in an inebriated condition and demanded the sub-inspector (SI) to open the kiosk of a locked public toilet. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had locked the toilet for the night. When SI S K Mitra informed them that he did not have the keys to the toilet, he was heckled, said police.

Meanwhile, police managed to contact a KMC guard who opened the toilet for them. After using the toilet, the three went back to the police station and started shouting and assaulted the officers there, police alleged. “A woman police personnel was brought to handle the female accused. All were medically examined and found to be drunk. A case was registered in South Port Police.

The accused was arrested under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed) & 185 (driving by a drunk person) M V Act was started on basis of a complaint of SI S K Mitra. After sunrise, all three were arrested,” said a police official. The accused were produced in court, which remanded them to police custody for two days.

