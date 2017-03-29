Presidency student starts fast food mobile canteen on campus

THE FAMOUS Pramod da of Presidency University, who runs a canteen on the campus, has found a new competition.

First-year undergraduate student at the university, Raunak Kapoor, has set up a mobile canteen called ‘The Vanman’, which has already become a favourite among students. The four-wheel food cart offers items such as sandwich, instant noodles, cold coffee, fried chicken and others at a pocket-friendly price.

“We do not have a fixed menu and that is our USP. We change our menu every week and students like what we offer. We get about 250 to 300 students every day and make about Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 daily. Employees working with us at present earn about Rs 10,000 per month,” said the 20-year-old student of political science.

The project, which he says is a start-up, started with a four-day trial run in February. After receiving a huge response from the students and support from university authorities, The Vanman became a permanent feature on the campus from March 1. About Rs 1.5 lakh was spent for the project. “I was always interested in entrepreneurship and this is my third venture. I have designed the cart with expert help. We have senior managers who are looking into cleanliness and hygiene… we also have a sub-manager who looks after the back kitchen. I started the project because the environment at the university was good and the management was very supportive. We plan to expand our business,” said the former student of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy.

The Vanman offers vegetable sandwiches at Rs 20 and non-vegetable sandwiches at Rs 30. Soon, it plans to offer meal boxes to students. Whenever there is a seminar at the campus, the mobile canteen receives a bulk order.

Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia said, “We had always been supportive to start-ups and did not object when Raunak approached us with the project. We hope such initiatives will inspire more entrepreneurs.”

Savouring noodles, English Honours student Debalina Chakraborty said, “Here the menu is similar to the ones we relish at coffee shops and hangout zones but for a cheaper price. Even a month ago, we had to venture outside the campus to have Shikanji or other mocktails but not any more.”

Meanwhile, Promod da said: “For regular meals, students visit our place. But I have best wishes for a young student.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd