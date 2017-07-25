Ahead of Durga Puja: Kolkata’s Presidency Jail inmates create artwork for themed pandal

A themed pandal from last year’s celebrations. Archive A themed pandal from last year’s celebrations. Archive

Gobindo Rana, 47, and Shah Alam, 43, work a tireless 12-hour schedule from 7 am these days. With Durga Puja, the biggest festival for Bengalis, beginning September 26 this year, the two are creating artwork and weapons used by the different characters in Baahubali, the film that took box offices by storm from Chennai to China.

Serving life sentences in Kolkata’s Presidency Central Jail, Rana and Alam are part of a 40-member team, most of them serving life terms for different crimes, creating artwork for themes of two pujas. Every day, they work at the jail’s workshop area under the supervision of Ashis Das, who teaches art to the jail’s inmates. Some of them are also making idols for the Puja.

“One of our themes this year is Baahubali, and another is ‘Orao pare shanti ferate (They can also bring back peace)’,” Das told The Indian Express. “This time we have got offers from organisers of a Puja in Chinsurah (a town in Hooghly district near Kolkata) and another in Khidirpur (in the state capital).” Das said the Baahubali theme will include a representation of clothes, weapons, umbrellas and other props used in the film. Besides Baahubali, various highlights of South Indian culture and tradition will be represented in the Puja pandal in the form of paintings and other artwork, he said.

Joydeb Adhikari, secretary of Babugunj Sarbojanin puja committee, organisers of the Chinsurah puja, said they had heard about jail inmates getting trained in art, and approached the authorities. “This will not only draw crowds to see Bahubali but also celebrate and showcase the talent of the inmates. When they come out of jail, they can earn a living through such work,” Adhikari said.

Das said they will apply for parole for a couple of days from the state jail department. “On Mahalaya (which officially marks the beginning of Durga Puja, to be marked on September 19 this time), the inmates will visit the pandal and decorate it,” he added. For the Khidirpur puja, he said, the inmates will create the theme of “peace” by using various art forms made of white ribbons.

“They will create more than 40,000 flowers with those ribbons. We will create a world of peace and dreams —- there will be idols of fairies, unicorns, doves, each 12 feet tall…. We want to show jail inmates can bring back peace,” he said.

State minister for correctional services Ujjal Biswas said, “This is a proud moment for us. There is immense talent among people behind the bars, and our efforts are to find and hone those talents in the correctional homes. Now they are getting a chance to showcase that talent to the outside world.”

Teams of inmates have been trained in various art forms under the an “art therapy” programme in West Bengal jails since November last year. Inmates have also held exhibitions of their work on several occasions.

