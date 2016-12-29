Pregnant woman pushed off train by ‘boyfriend’ in Malda

A 36-year-old pregnant woman lost her right hand and is fighting for her life after she was allegedly thrown off a moving train by her alleged boyfriend, now absconding, in Malda on Tuesday.

The Malda-bound Katihar Express was moving out of Shamsi station on Tuesday afternoon when bystanders heard a loud scream. Railways officials and police rushed to the spot and found the woman lying on the tracks and bleeding profusely, after which she was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Malda Medical College due to her critical condition.

The victim’s family has filed a police complaint against one Ashim Mondal under various charges including rape. “My daughter was in a relationship with this man, who got her pregnant. When we came to know about this, we asked him to marry her but he refused. We lodged a complaint against him on December 16. When he came to know about the complaint, he apologised to us, promising he would would marry her. We had no clue that he had planned to kill my daughter,” said the victim’s mother.

According to the victim’s family, Mondal visited their home on Tuesday and asked her to accompany him on a short trip. “We thought they were just going out. But he threw her off the train. We want him to be punished,” said the victim’s mother. The family of the accused, however, denied the allegations. “We are being framed, it’s all baseless,” said Mondal’s father. “We have been looking for this man in another case but he has still not been traced. We are probing his role in this incident,” said SDPO (Chanchol) Abhishek Mazumdar.