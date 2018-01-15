Postponed after ‘clash with TMC’, BJYM to take out bike rally today

After the “clash” on Friday, which allegedly left 14 BJP workers seriously injured, the party moved the court again. “We had moved the court on Friday after TMC workers prevented our workers from taking out the rally. After the “clash” on Friday, which allegedly left 14 BJP workers seriously injured, the party moved the court again. “We had moved the court on Friday after TMC workers prevented our workers from taking out the rally.

The state BJP youth wing’s motorcycle rally, which was rescheduled by the Calcutta High Court on Friday following an alleged clash with Trinamool Congress workers, will start again on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was scheduled to take out the rally across the state from January 11 to 18 as part of its ‘Pratirodh Sankalp Abhiyan’ . However, the state police had denied them permission to hold the rally at the last minute, saying they would be busy with the Gangasagar Mela. The BJP had on January 10 moved the high court, which overturned the police’s order and allowed them to conduct the rally under certain conditions.

After the “clash” on Friday, which allegedly left 14 BJP workers seriously injured, the party moved the court again. “We had moved the court on Friday after TMC workers prevented our workers from taking out the rally. The court asked us to take out the rally from January 15 to 20, and also directed the state police to make adequate security arrangements. We have told the court that we have no faith in the police. However, as the police have given an assurance before the court, we will take out the rally from tomorrow (Monday),” state BJP general secretary Debasree Roy Chaudhuri said.

On Monday, state BJYM workers will assemble in front of Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house in north Kolkata and take out the motorbike rally, which will conclude in Cooch Behar on January 20.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App