Post IISER student death: 16-year-old ‘kills’ self after his ‘idol’ commits suicide

EIGHT DAYS after IISER student Sagar Mondal (19) was found hanging in his hostel, his 16-year-old neighbour allegedly committed suicide at Haringhata village in Nadia on Monday, as “he could not bear the loss of his idol”, said police.

Soumitra Dhali, a Class XII student of Fatehpur High School, allegedly consumed poison around 2.30 am on Monday. “His mother, who was sleeping beside him, found him unconscious. He was taken to J N M Hospital of Kalyani, where he died on Monday night,” said a police officer.

“In a suicide note that we have recovered, Soumitra has written — ‘I am missing Sagarda, hence, I want to go where he is’. The two were not only neighbours but Sagar was also a former student of Soumitra’s school. Even Soumitra’s family didn’t know he was so close to Sagar,” the officer added.

“Besides the suicide note, we have also recovered a diary from Soumitra’s house. Sagar’s name is mentioned throughout the diary. He was apparently very upset over his sudden demise,” the officer said.

“I had seen Soumitra breaking down when Sagar’s body was brought for rituals. He was not eating properly since then. I think people did not take it seriously because they were not very good friends and would also not meet regularly. But whenever Sagar was here, he would help Soumitra and others with studies,” said Malay Saha, a resident of Haringhata.

In the afternoon of May 1, Sagar was found hanging inside the second-floor washroom of Nivedita Hall, the hostel where he stayed with two roommates at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

While the fact-finding committee of IISER had found no foul play in the death, the institute is reportedly waiting for the police report into the incident before ordering a second inquiry.

“Both were students of Fatehpur High School… We need social counselling in every sphere of life. This is very alarming,” said Arindam Kundagrami, dean of students affairs of IISER.

The institute is set to start a counselling session for students from Thursday, to be conducted by Calcutta University’s professor of psychology, Pritha Mukhopadhyay.

