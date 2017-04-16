Posing as German, Delhi man dupes city woman of money

The officer said that Sarif also promised the lady to pay Rs two crore on her investment. The officer said that Sarif also promised the lady to pay Rs two crore on her investment.

A person was arrested from New Delhi for allegedly duping a city-based woman of nearly Rs 10 lakh after befriending her on a social network site posing as a German, the police said today. The Bidhannagar Police arrested Sarif Shah yesterday for allegedly duping the middle-aged woman from Salt Lake posing as Adam Muller from Germany, a senior police officer said.

Sarif managed to convince the victim to ‘invest’ Rs 9,10,000 into his company “Sunny Enterprise”, telling her that “he was in Nepal busy with road construction assignments.”

The officer said that Sarif also promised the lady to pay Rs two crore on her investment.

Soon after the money was transferred to his account, Sarif stopped communicating with her. A complaint was lodged with the Bidhannagar Police Station on March 4.

Working on the IP address of the social networking site and phone calls made between the accused and the victim, the police arrested Sarif from New Delhi and seized a fake voter identity card and a PAN card from his possession.

