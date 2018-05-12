Political parties planning to kill me, have made a will stating who will run TMC: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Subham Dutta/file) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Subham Dutta/file)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she has written a will and named her successor while accusing some political parties of hiring killers to murder her. “I have made a will stating who will run my party after my death. I have made all preparations. If I am killed, everything will function according to my will. So those who are planning to kill me will not succeed in the long run,” Mamata told Bengali news channel Zee 24 Ghanta.

Mamata said she would not reveal names of the parties out of courtesy. “But you can understand whom I am referring to.” She claimed contract killers have been paid advance money for assassinating her. “They (contract killers) have done a recce in and around my house. But I am not scared. Those unable to fight me politically are doing this,’’ she said.

“First they will malign your image then will try to kill you. After killing me, they will shed crocodile tears. Some persons in your profession are also involved in this. They just want to throttle my voice.’’ Mamata predicted an “important role” for regional parties after the next year’s Lok Sabha polls as the Congress and BJP will not get a majority.

“If the Congress and BJP think they are the only political parties which will remain in power all the time, then this is not done. Regional parties are there too. The Federal Front is very strong now. It is like a family where one listens to others,’’ she said. “We will always support the collective decision of this family. If you ask me what my role will be in this family, then I cannot answer that because I am a small fry. I have to respect the opinion of others.”

Mamata said there was nothing wrong with Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s statement about becoming the Prime Minister if his party wins the 2019 elections. “Everybody has the right to speak about his party,’’ she said. “I will speak about my party and other parties will also speak about theirs. But he (Rahul) has said he will become the Prime Minister if his party gets the majority. But I doubt it.”

Mamata said her party will find it difficult to support Congress or the CPM nationally if they collaborate with the BJP in West Bengal to defeat the Trinamool Congress (TMC). “Congress and BJP have come together in Bengal ahead of panchayat polls. There were also reports that CPM and BJP were fighting together against

the TMC.”

Mamata slammed the opposition parties for “bribing” voters with promises of providing them smartphones and scooters ahead of the panchayat polls. “The BJP is spending money to win the panchayat elections.” Mamata also blamed the opposition parties for the pre-panchayat polls violence. She blamed them for getting outsiders to create trouble and filing “political interest litigations” in courts to stall the election process.

Mamata said she has asked the police to take action against those involved in the rotten meat supply racket. “It is a big racket. I have reports that such meat was supplied to Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Even such meat was supplied from Bangladesh to Bengal through the international border. The Union Home Ministry must look into this as this menace has also spread to other states.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App