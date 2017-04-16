Kolkata Police to set up database, remind drivers to renew PUC certificate

In an attempt to bring pollution levels under control, the Kolkata Police is planning to set up a database of drivers in the city to ensure they procure Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates on time. According to sources, officials are preparing a database of names, contact details and other pollution certificate-related details of vehicle owners. Based on this database, people who are yet to procure the certificate will get an alert message from police.

“It’s in the planning stage. We are working to prepare a database with the help of PUC centers and the public vehicles department. Once done, people will get alert messages,” DC (traffic) V Solomon Nesakumar told The Indian Express. Sources said a lack of awareness is an issue, with many not being aware of the purpose of PUC certificates or how often they need to be renewed. “Pollution is at a dangerous level, and knowing such things is important to ensure reduction in pollution level,” said an official.

While the database is likely to help spread awareness, it will also be helpful in cases of road mishaps, as police will be able to access contact details of drivers involved. Sources said reminders issued will also serve to address one of the most cited reasons for expired PUC certificates – forgetfulness on the part of the driver. “The department is working to intimate customers through SMSes a few days before their PUC certificate will become invalid. We are working to implement this system,” said a senior Kolkata Police official.

The Motor Vehicles Act stipulates that a vehicle should get a pollution check done every six months, sources said, adding once the pollution level is checked by any PSU centre, a certificate is issued. According to sources, the transport department also maintains a database of vehicle owners, but does not keep track of updates such as changed mobile number.

