Police summon Narada CEO in extortion call case

Narada News chief Mathew Samuel (File Photo) Narada News chief Mathew Samuel (File Photo)

KOLKATA POLICE have summoned Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel in connection with a case involving an extortion call to a former MP of Bihar. In the summons sent to Mathew late Saturday, Muchipara police station officer-in charge asked him to appear at the station by April 20.

Sources in the police said Samuel is yet to respond to the notice. The Narada CEO, however, told PTI that travelling for him was prohibited as doctors advised complete bed rest for at least three months after a surgery. “I will consult my lawyers and send my replies to Kolkata Police. I have been prescribed complete bed rest by my doctors after the surgery. And travelling is strictly a no for me,” Samuel said.

The police are probing a case lodged against Mathew for allegedly asking a former MP of Bihar to pay Rs 5 crore. He allegedly had threatened the man that he would make a sting operation footage of him accepting bribe public if he does not pay up.

The extortion call was allegedly made from a hotel in Muchipara area of Kolkata. “Acting on a tip-off, police had earlier raided a hotel in Muchipara in central Kolkata and seized a laptop from one Vikram Singh. He is currently absconding,” said a police officer. The seized laptop allegedly had a photo that resembled the Narada CEO.

Samuel had conducted a sting operation which showed people resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders receiving money allegedly for giving future favours. Footage of the sting operation was made public before the West Bengal Assembly elections last year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now