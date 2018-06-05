Kolkata college student’s stripping case: Police files FIR against 4, college sets up 7-member panel to probe matter

The college on Monday formed a seven-member committee to probe the matter. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) The college on Monday formed a seven-member committee to probe the matter. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Police on Monday registered an FIR against four persons in connection with the student strip-search incident at St Paul’s Cathedral Mission College in Kolkata.

The victim, a first-year student, lodged a police complaint at Amherst Street police station following which the FIR was filed, police sources said.

Police said the FIR was lodged against student union president Arnab Ghosh of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of TMC, Abhijit Dolui, a former student of the college, Ananta Pramanik, a non-teaching staff, and Sheikh Enamul Haque, a student of another college.

Trinamool Congress general secretary and state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said the perpetrators must be immediately arrested. “I will also write to the college and to (Calcutta) university (the college is affiliated to the varsity) to take strict action against the offenders if they are their students.”

Police sources said that the victim has alleged that some former students of TMCP stripped him naked after he enquired about funds used in a college event on May 17. The matter came to light after the video of the incident went viral. “I wanted to know where the money was being used which they collected from students in the name of some events and that is why they humiliated me. They stripped me and recorded my video,” the victim said.

A seven-member committee was also formed to probe the matter. The college authorities held a meeting with local police officials to discuss measures to enhance the security of the institute, police sources said. The college also decided to maintain a register to ensure that no outsider is allowed to enter the premises, they added.

