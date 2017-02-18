Pawan Kumar Ruia uses phone in jail, police start probe 

Pawan Kumar Ruia (File Photo) Pawan Kumar Ruia (File Photo)

Police on Friday said they found Pawan Kumar Ruia, who is lodged in Dum Dum Jail, using a mobile phone. It was confiscated and a complaint lodged with local police. Use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited in the correctional home. According to police, an officer had heard Ruia, chairman of the Ruia Group, conversing with someone while in his cell.

This was conveyed to higher authorities who promptly searched him and allegedly recovered a mobile phone from his possession. “Ruia was found using phone. It was seized and was handed over to police. A formal complaint has been lodged at Dum Dum station. Inquiry is ongoing,” said Subrata Mitra, CP (Barrackpore Commissionerate). The investigation will look into how he got possession of the phone after seeking permission from the magistrate. Ruia allegedly told police that he was talking to his lawyer.

It is impossible to supply mobile phone or any article inside jail without involvement of some insider. Not only phone he has been enjoying many other facilities, said a police source. Ruia was arrested last year from his New Delhi residence after Railway property, worth Rs 50 crore kept in his Jessop factory, had gone missing.