Passengers protest on Sealdah-Budge Budge route, train services hit

Several commuters were left stranded on Sealdah-Budge Budge route in South-24 Parganas on Thursday after a group of passengers staged a blockade at Nangi railway station to protest against late arrival of trains. Sources said that the protesters damaged a police vehicle and vandalised station property.

They also allegedly attacked the station master and also broke a ticket-vending machine. A few local trains on this route had to be cancelled due to the blockade. The protesters even blocked the movement of 34119 Budge Budge-Sealdah local. Train movements remained paralysed since around 8.30 am and were resumed around 11.53 am.

“The protesters were mainly complaining that train movement on this route usually gets delayed by half an hour. They were mainly upset about why despite repeated requests, efforts were not being made to run trains as per the scheduled timings. Protesters damaged a few vehicles, creating panic among other people who were present near the station area,” Reena Singh, an eyewitness, told The Indian Express.

Railways also issued a statement, saying that four pairs of EMU locals had to be short terminated and three pairs of EMU locals had to be cancelled due to the protest. “Protesters blocked the movement 34119 Budge Budge-Sealdah local to protest against the delayed run of 34117 Up Budge Budge-Sealdah local. The blockade was lifted around 11.53 am and train services were resumed after that,” as per the statement.

