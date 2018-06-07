Follow Us:
Passenger held with drugs in Kolkata airport

The drugs were found after the passenger was denied immigration clearance and his baggage was checked. An official said 1,865 orange-coloured tablets, weighing 200 grams, were recovered from the baggage.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: June 7, 2018 6:26:37 am
A passenger was arrested for smuggling party drugs at the Kolkata airport on Tuesday night. Sources said the passenger, whose identity was not immediately clear, was arrested following a spot intelligence. The passenger is a resident of North 24 Parganas’s Uttar Panchpota and had travelled from Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.

The drugs were found after the passenger was denied immigration clearance and his baggage was checked. An official said 1,865 orange-coloured tablets, weighing 200 grams, were recovered from the baggage.

A narcotics drug test confirmed he was carrying amphetamine in presence of the passenger and two independent witnesses. Amphetamine is classified as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

